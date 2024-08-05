Parliament Session 2024: Govt likely to bring bill to amend Wakf act today

New Delhi: The government plans to introduce a bill in Parliament to revise the 1995 legislation that regulates Waqf boards.

The goal is to bolster accountability, transparency, and the compulsory inclusion of women in these entities. The proposed bill will mandate Waqf boards to register their assets with district collectors for proper valuation.

India has 30 Waqf boards. The government reportedly sought input from various Muslim intellectuals and organizations for reform suggestions before proposing changes to the Waqf Board Act, with 32-40 amendments under consideration.

The original Waqf Act was enacted in 1954, replaced by a new act in 1995 that expanded the powers of Waqf Boards, and further amended in 2013 to allow the Waqf Board to designate properties as ‘Waqf Property’.

The anticipated amendments would require Waqf boards to register their properties for assessment at the District Collector’s office. Additionally, the amendments aim to increase inclusivity by guaranteeing female representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.