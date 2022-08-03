Parliament passes the National Anti-Doping Bill 2022

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha today passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2022. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on 17th December, 2021 and passed on 27th July, 2022 with some Official Amendments proposed on the basis of the suggestions/recommendations received from the Parliamentary Standing Committee and some other key stakeholders. It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 28th July, 2022.

With this, the Bill stands passed in the Parliament. A notable feature of the discussions on the Bill was that the members across the political spectrum unanimously endorsed the Bill.

The salient features of the Bill are as follows:

Statutory framework in the form of legislation for prohibition of doping in sports and enforcing anti-doping activities in the country.

The proposed Bill intends to accomplish: –

Building institutional capabilities in anti-doping and enabling hosting of major sports events;

Protecting rights of all sportspersons;

Ensuring time-bound justice to athletes;

Enhancing cooperation among agencies in fighting doping in sports;

Reinforcing India’s commitment to international obligations for clean sports;

Independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication;

Providing legal sanctity to National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) & National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL);

Establishing more Dope Testing Labs;

Creating job opportunities both, directly & indirectly; and

Creating opportunities for academic research, science and manufacturing relating to Anti-Doping.

Establishing standards for the manufacturing of nutritional supplements for sports in India.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that it is a landmark occasion when India joins the select group of around 30 countries which have their own Anti-Doping Law. The making of this Law will send a strong message to the world that India is very serious about sports, sportspersons and tackling doping. The new Law will ensure highest standards of integrity while participating and preparing for sports competitions, domestically and internationally, the Minister explained. This strongly establishes our commitment to Sports, he added.

Replying to the discussion in the House, the Minister said that NADA has developed anti-doping education and awareness generation toolkit with the use of technology. We are also working on awareness generation right down the school level about what comprises doping and related aspects. The passing of the Bill will help to increase awareness, education and research facilities related to anti-doping within the country. Shri Anurag Thakur further said that we have increased the capacity of NDTL which will fulfil Prime Minister’s dream of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The Bill will also pave way for establishing more Dope Testing Laboratories in the country.