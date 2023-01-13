Parliament Budget Session From Jan 31

New Delhi: The budget session of the parliament will commence from 31 January, 2023, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has informed on 13 January.

The session will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. It will continue till 6 April, he said.

The recess will be from 14 February till 12 March.

As per Joshi, “A break will be taken from February 14 to March 12 to take a decision on the demand for grants of various states before the Standing Committee of the Parliament and to prepare a report on the issues related to various ministries.”

Prime minister Modi is currently holding a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the meeting, PM will seek their opinions and suggestions as well as assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget.