Parlakhemundi ACF Death Case: NBW Issued Against Wife Bidyabharati, Two Others

Paralakhemundi: In the much-hyped Parlakhemundi ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra death case, the Sub-divisional judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against three accused including wife Bidyabharati, DFO Sangram Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha.

The court, while rejecting a petition to dismiss the case, ordered three of them to appear on July 7.

ACF Saumya Ranjan’s death had created a flutter in State two years ago as the young forest officer died in accidental fire on the night of July 11 in 2021. His family members didn’t accept the matter as a case of accidental death. They pointed finger at his wife Bidyabharati, DFO Sangram Behera, cook Manmath.

The parents of the officer had demanded investigation into the case from murder and criminal conspiracy aspect. After much hue and cry, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

After a thorough inquiry, the probe agency had also given clean chit to the accused in its charge-sheet, stating Soumya’s death occurred due to an accidental fire.