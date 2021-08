Mayurbhanj: A motorcycle was destroyed in a fire near Madhuban stadium in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place after a local youth parked the bike near a shop here. After a few moments, the two-wheeler was suddenly on fire. The shop adjacent to the bike was partially burnt in the mishap.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported.

Fire department personnel, who were alerted about the mishap, and locals had contained the fire.