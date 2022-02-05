Park Hyung Sik And Han So Hee’s New Korean Drama Confirmed To Premiere Next Month

Seoul: Upcoming Korean drama “Soundtrack #1” starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee is coming next month.

“Soundtrack #1” is described as a “music drama” about a man and a woman who have been best friends for 20 years but learn each other’s true feelings when they have to stay in the same house for two weeks.

Park Hyung Sik will star in the drama as male lead Han Sun Woo, a rising photographer who is a man of few words, but has a warm and caring personality. Han So Hee will star as Lee Eun Soo, a fun and honest lyricist who isn’t afraid of speaking her mind.

On February 4, it was confirmed that the drama would be released via Disney+ in March.