Paris Shooting: Protest Continues For Second Day After Deadly Attack On Kurds

A massive protest continued for the second day between police and members of the Kurdish community in Paris after Friday’s deadly attack on the city’s Kurdish community.

Protesters who gathered on Saturday overturned cars, setting some on fire, and hurled objects at police. Officers responded by firing tear gas.

Clashes broke out as some demonstrators left the square, throwing projectiles at police who responded with tear gas. Skirmishes continued for around two hours before the protesters dispersed.

Three people were killed in Friday’s attack, which took place at a Kurdish cultural centre and a restaurant.

The suspect, who has reportedly described himself as racist, has been transferred to a psychiatric facility.

The 69-year-old was released from custody for health reasons following an examination on Saturday, prosecutors said. He is yet to appear before a judge.