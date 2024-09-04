Paris: India’s performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 continues to impress, with Sachin Sarjerao Khilari winning a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 event.

At 34, Khilari set a new Asian record with a throw of 16.32m during the Games.

On his second attempt, he broke his own Asian record of 16.30m, previously set at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan earlier this year. Despite his outstanding achievement, Canada’s Greg Stewart retained his Tokyo Paralympic gold with a 16.38m throw, and Luka Bakovic from Croatia took bronze with 16.27m.

Khilari’s silver contributes to India’s tally of 11 medals in para-athletics at these Games, adding to his gold from the previous Asian Para Games in China.