Paris: Para-athlete Navdeep made history in the Paralympic Games when his silver was upgraded to a gold medal in the Men’s Javelin throw F41 category with a personal best distance of 47.32 metres here on Saturday, bagging India’s seventh gold medal in the French Capital. Navdeep had initially finished second in the competition behind Iranian Beit Sayah Sadegh, who had achieved a Paralympic Games record of 47.65 metres.

The Indian javelin thrower’s medal was upgraded after the Iranian athlete was disqualified for violation of rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations (Code of Conduct and Ethics).

According to the rule, “World Para Athletics (WPA) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics. All participants in the sport, including athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, have a responsibility to uphold these standards and ensure that the sport is conducted in a fair, honest, and transparent manner.”