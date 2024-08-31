Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final

Paris: Shooter Rubina Francis won a bronze medal for India in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Indian shooter Rubina Francis maintained third place with a total of 173.7 after shooting 9.2 and 10.1 in the fourth set of two shots of Stage 2 in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final. Top four shooters were left in the fray. Rubina Francis jumped to second place with a total of 193.0 after shooting 9.5 and 9.8 in the fifth set of two shots of Stage 2 in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final assuring India another medal.

Rubina Francis demonstrated remarkable determination to secure a place in the women’s 10m air pistol (SH1) final, qualifying in seventh position.

At 25, Rubina initially trailed the top eight shooters during the qualification round but surged towards the end to ensure her place in the medal round. She scored 556 points, finishing seventh and advancing to the final.