Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal, making Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 a day to remember for India, as she triumphed in the Women’s 200m – T35 final.
This victory marks Preethi Pal’s second medal at these Games, having previously secured a bronze in the Women’s 100m – T35 final.
With this achievement, India’s medal count at the Paralympic Games 2024 has increased to six, with two medals coming from Para Athletics courtesy of Preethi Pal, while the remaining four were won in the Para Shooting events.
A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/4q3IPJDUII
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2024