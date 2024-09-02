Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal, making Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 a day to remember for India, as she triumphed in the Women’s 200m – T35 final.

A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/4q3IPJDUII

