Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Final

Paris: Neeraj Chopra commenced his title defence with an impressive throw in the men’s javelin qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

In the qualification stage, leading Group B, Chopra set a personal record with a throw of 89.34m on his first attempt. India’s star athlete has secured a place in the final of the men’s javelin event.

The current Olympic and world champion arrived in Paris with a season’s best of 88.36m from the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj set a new national record with a remarkable throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

Since his victorious performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the javelin ace has twice thrown beyond the 85m mark.