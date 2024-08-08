Paris Olympics: Jyothi Yarraji fails to advance to 100m hurdles semi-final

Paris: Jyothi Yarraji did not qualify for the semi-finals in the women’s 100m hurdles event after placing fourth in her repechage round heat at the Paris Olympics.

In Heat 1 at the Stade de France, Yarraji recorded a time of 13.17 seconds. The semi-finals only included the top two athletes from each heat.

Marione Fouri from South Africa led the heat with a time of 12.79 seconds, followed by Maayke Tjin-A-Lim from the Netherlands with a season’s best of 12.87 seconds.

Yarraji, the 24-year-old national record holder for India in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.78 seconds, came seventh in the Round 1 heat with a time of 13.16 seconds on Wednesday. She ranked 35th overall out of 40 competitors in her first Olympic appearance.

The top three from each of the five heats, along with the next three fastest, progressed to the semi-finals, while the remaining athletes entered the repechage round.

Yarraji is the first Indian woman to compete in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics, having qualified through her world ranking.

She did not achieve a time under 13 seconds in either qualification round of the women’s 100m hurdles at Paris 2024, which is disappointing considering she equalled her national record of 12.78 seconds at the Motonet GP in Jyväskylä, Finland, in May.