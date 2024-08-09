Paris Olympics: Indian relay teams fail to qualify for final round

Paris: The Indian men’s and women’s relay teams fell short of expectations and did not advance to the final round at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team, finished 10th in the heats and missed out on a spot in the final round at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The team, comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Rajesh Ramesh, recorded a season’s best time of 3 minutes and 0.58 seconds. However, this only secured them seventh place in the second heat and 10th place overall among 16 teams.

Botswana, Great Britain, and the USA took the top three spots with times of 2:57.76, 2:58.88, and 2:59.15, respectively, while Japan came in fourth with 2:59.48.

India, holding the Asian record with a time of 2:59.05 set at the 2023 Budapest World Championships, had competed alongside the dominant USA team.

Despite high hopes from the Athletics Federation of India, the men’s 4x400m relay team did not advance to the final round.

Similarly, the women’s 4x400m relay team did not reach the final round, finishing 15th out of 16 after the first round of heats.

The team, including Vithya Ramraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, and Subha Venkatesan, finished eighth in the second heat and 15th overall with a time of 3:32.51.