Paris Olympics: Avinash Sable qualifies for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Finals

By Yajati Keshari Rout

India’s Avinash Sable has qualified for the final round of the Men’s 3000 metre steeple chase as he finished in the fifth spot. The final will be held on Aug. 7

The Indian athlete started the race strongly being at the front for the first 1000 metres. However, he fell behind his opponents afterwards. Despite facing a slight hiccup in one of the hurdles, he finishes at five and advances through to the final round.

Avinash clocked 8:15.43s (PB: 8:09.91) to finish 5th and qualify for the finals.

