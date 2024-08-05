Paris Olympics: Avinash Sable qualifies for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Finals

India’s Avinash Sable has qualified for the final round of the Men’s 3000 metre steeple chase as he finished in the fifth spot. The final will be held on Aug. 7

The Indian athlete started the race strongly being at the front for the first 1000 metres. However, he fell behind his opponents afterwards. Despite facing a slight hiccup in one of the hurdles, he finishes at five and advances through to the final round.

Avinash clocked 8:15.43s (PB: 8:09.91) to finish 5th and qualify for the finals.

Injured Nisha Dahiya lost in the women’s 68kg freestyle quarter-final 8-10 to North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum on Monday.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen lost his bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles competition. Lakshya lost in a 3-game battle, 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 while Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh finished fourth in mixed-team skeet shooting.