Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Reetika Hooda Loses Last 8 Bout, To Rely on Repechage

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a valiant effort before losing to World No. 1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan by points(1-1) in the quarter-final in the women’s freestyle 76kg category at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Reetika pushed the top seed all the way but couldn’t find that one attacking move. Just 1 passivity point each & KGZ won because she was the last to win a point. In Wrestling, if the scores are tied, the player who scored the last point will be declared as winner.

This comes after Reetika Hooda advanced to the quarter-finals with an impressive win over two-time European Championships medalist Bernadett Nagy from Hungary with a score of 12-2 through technical superiority.

Reetika Hooda’s campaign at the Paris Games isn’t over yet as she still has a chance of competing in the repechage round, should Aiperi Kyzy make it to the final.

