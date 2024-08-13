Paris Olympics 2024: Prize Money for India’s Medal-Winning Athletes

Paris: India concluded the 2024 Paris Olympics with six medals currently (Vinesh Phogat’s silver pending CAS verdict), which included one silver and five bronze medals.

This is one less than India’s tally at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when the country won seven medals. It was a mixed outing for the Indian contingent, considering that multiple athletes finished in fourth place, including shuttler Lakshya Sen and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Nevertheless, it was indeed an Olympics to cherish for some of India’s athletes, including shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals. By doing so, Bhaker became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in one edition of the Olympics.

India’s biggest lessons from Paris Olympics | Mental conditioning and long-term planning

Other notable Indian medallists from the Paris Olympics include javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the India men’s hockey team and wrestler Aman Sehrawat. All these athletes are set to receive cash prizes for their stellar performances in Paris. How much will each of them get? We take a look:

Manu Bhaker

Following her multiple-medal winning feat at the Paris Olympics, shooter Manu Bhaker received a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh from Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. Manu Bhaker was also one of India’s flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, with the other being former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Swapnil Kusale

Like Manu, Swapnil Kusale made history at the Paris Olympics. He became the first shooter from India to win bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the Olympics. Swapnil received a prize money of Rs 1 crore from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Apart from that, the 29-year-old has also been appointed as an officer on Special Duty by Central Railway.

Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot Singh teamed up with Manu Bhaker and won bronze in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol competition at the Paris Olympics. The athlete who hails from Ambala has received a cash cheque of Rs 22.5 lakh via the cash award scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m. So far, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the cash prizes that Neeraj will receive. However, he is set to receive multiple prizes from different sources.

Neeraj Chopra (silver), Arshad Nadeem (gold) and Anderson Peters (bronze) pose with their respective medals during the Paris Olympics men’s javelin medal ceremony. AP

Neeraj Chopra (silver), Arshad Nadeem (gold) and Anderson Peters (bronze) pose with their respective medals during the Paris Olympics men’s javelin medal ceremony.

India men’s hockey team

The India men’s hockey team clinched bronze at the Paris Olympics after the Harmanpreet Singh-led side beat Spain 2-1 in the playoff match. That was a fitting farewell for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who had announced before the Olympics that the Games would be his last in Indian colours.

Each member of the Indian hockey team will receive Rs 15 lakh from Hockey India whereas each support staff member will get Rs 7.5 lakh. Mohan Charan Manjhi, the Odisha Chief Minister, has revealed that defender Amit Rohidas will get Rs 4 crore, whereas the other India players will get Rs 15 lakh and the support staff will get Rs 10 lakh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a Rs 1 crore cash prize for every hockey player who hails from the state.

Aman Sehrawat

With his bronze medal in the men’s freestyle wrestling competition, Aman Sehrawat is so far the only wrestler to win a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat is the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal. Reuters

He also created history by becoming the youngest Indian athlete to clinch an individual Olympic medal. However, an official announcement on the cash prizes he will receive is yet to be made.