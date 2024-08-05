Paris Olympics 2024: Nisha Dahiya loses in quarters after dislocating finger

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya went down 8-10 against Pak Sol Gum of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the women’s 68kg freestyle quarter-final wrestling match at the Paris 2024 Olympics after suffering an injury.

Dahiya was in tears after dislocating her finger and losing her quarterfinal match. However, Nisha can still contest for a medal through a repechage round if Pak wins her semifinal and advances to the final. However, the injury could end her campaign at the Paris Olympics.

Holding an 8-1 lead at one point with just over 90 seconds remaining, Nisha suffered a severe injury to her right hand, leaving her in excruciating pain and crying inconsolably.

After a medical break, Nisha had no strength left in her right hand, making it easy for the North Korean opponent, who aggressively secured a leg-hold and nine consecutive points.

With only 10 seconds to go, the score was tied at 8-8, but it was clear that the Haryana wrestler was in no condition to continue, ultimately conceding in the final moments without resistance.

Nisha may have a chance at the repechage if her North Korean adversary reaches the final, but it’s uncertain whether she will be fit to compete, as she was seen weeping uncontrollably post-match.

Earlier, Nisha had secured a victory in her opening match against Ukraine’s Sova Rizhko with a score of 6-4 as the wrestling events began at the Games.

As India’s sole representative in the heavyweight division, Nisha, an Asian Championships silver medalist, easily overcame her Ukrainian rival.