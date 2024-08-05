Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra powers India women’s team into table-tennis quarter-final

Paris: Indian sensation Manika Batra thrived under pressure, propelling the women’s table tennis team to a 3-2 triumph over Romania, clinching a quarter-final berth at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Batra’s stellar play, marked by two pivotal victories, played a key role in defeating the steadfast Romanian team. India gained a 2-0 advantage after Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath and Manika Batra secured wins in the opening matches of the tie.

Romania, however, claimed the subsequent two matches, prompting a decisive fifth match. Batra emerged victorious against Adina Diaconu with scores of 11-5, 11-9, 11-9, thus sealing the tie. India is set to compete against either the USA or Germany in the women’s team table tennis quarter-finals.

The contest commenced with India’s Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula facing Romania’s Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara. The Indian pair showcased excellent coordination, clinching the match in straight sets, 11-9, 12-10, 11-7.

This win provided India with a 1-0 lead. Following this, India’s leading player, Manika Batra, went up against Romania’s Bernadette Szocs. Batra commanded the match, securing a convincing victory with scores of 11-5, 11-7, and 11-7, which bolstered India’s lead to 2-0.

The match’s dynamics shifted when Akula faced a tough match against Samara. Akula fought bravely but narrowly lost the five-set match with scores of 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8. Romania’s win narrowed India’s lead to 2-1.

The Romanian surge persisted as Szocs took on Kamath. In a tight match, Szocs won, defeating Kamath 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, equalizing the score at 2-2 and leading to a final, decisive match.

Despite the challenges, the Indian team maintained their composure and determination. Their tenacity and skill were instrumental in advancing to the quarter-finals, demonstrating their capacity for greater achievements in the tournament.