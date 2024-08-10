Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: When & Where To Watch In India?

The 33rd edition of the world’s largest multi-sport event, the 2024 Paris Olympics, is nearing its end. The Games will conclude on August 11 with the closing ceremony taking place in the French capital.

Unlike the opening ceremony along the Seine River, the closing ceremony will occur at a different venue with an 80,000-person capacity.

Manu Bhaker, a two-time Paris Olympics medalist, and hockey bronze medalist PR Sreejesh will be India’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.

The ceremony will feature over 100 performers, including dancers, acrobats, circus artists, and renowned singers.

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Stade de France athletics stadium on August 12 at 12:30 AM (IST) and is expected to last for a little over two hours.

Indian viewers can watch the live streaming of the closing ceremony on the JioCinema app & website and the live telecast on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD as well as Sports 18 2 channels on TV.