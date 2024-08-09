Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat Secures Bronze For India In 57kg Freestyle Wrestling

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched India’s sixth medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing a bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

Aman, victorious in his initial two rounds through technical superiority, faced defeat in the semifinals against Japan’s Rei Higuchi, also by technical superiority, on Thursday. This led him to the bronze medal match on Friday.

In a commanding performance, Aman overcame the challenge from Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz, the repechage winner, with a score of 13-5, earning India its first wrestling medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This medal marks India’s fifth bronze and sixth overall at the Paris Games.

Interestingly, Aman, who considers wrestler Ravi Dahiya as his inspiration, triumphed over him during the Indian wrestling trials, thereby securing his spot in the men’s 57kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ravi Dahiya was a silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the same weight division.