Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat loses to Japan’s Higuchi; to compete in bronze medal bout

In yet another upset for Indian fans, wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japan’s Higuchi Rei in the semi-final of men’s freestyle 57kg at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sehrawat moved to the Bronze medal match following a 0-10 defeat against 1st seed Higuchi. Next, Aman will face Darian Cruz of Porto of Puerto Rico for the Bronze medal tomorrow.

Earlier, Sehrawat won his quarter-final bout 12-0 against Zelimkhan Abakarov to advance to the semi-final.

Anshu Malik falls to 2-7, repechage hopes alive

In the women’s freestyle 57kg event, Anshu Malik faced a 2-7 defeat in her opening bout against Helen Louise Maroulis in the round of 16.

Malik faced off against wrestling legend Helen Maroulis, a former Olympic gold medalist & three-time World Champ. Despite a valiant effort, Malik fell short with a score of 2-7, bowing out to Maroulis’ experience and skill.

However, Malik’s campaign at Paris 2024 isn’t over yet as she still has a chance of competing in the repechage round, should Helen Louise Maroulis make it to the final.