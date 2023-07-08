Paris Haute Couture Week Show: Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta Dresses Cardi B And Fan Bingbing

Paris: Indian designer Gaurav Gupta has returned for another successful season at Paris Couture Week. At Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Gaurav Gupta presented his newest Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Hiranyagarbha. American rapper Cardi B and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing were among the notable guests at the fashion show. Both stars looked absolutely stunning in couture designed by Gaurav Gupta. Fan Bingbing opted for an all-black look, while Cardi donned a bright green hooded gown.

According to Vogue India, Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection is named “Hiranyagarbha,” which means “the golden womb” in Sanskrit and refers to the place where the cosmos was born.

The designer was inspired by his daughter’s birth and the joy of being alive, and he combined this theme with the label’s characteristics and traditional Indian embroidery methods to create a collection worthy of the haute couture label’s name.

Rapper Cardi B, who seems to be a devoted muse of designer Gaurav Gupta, shows up in a green hooded gown this year. Her green neon outfit perfectly outlines the bodice and skirt in a linear pattern. The off-the-shoulder design is carried through to the puffy hood.

Fan Bingbing wore a black gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. It has a sculpted bodice and skirt, a long train that reaches the floor, a tulle overlay, a slit on the thigh and a tightened waist.

While maintaining his signature style, Gupta injected a little bit of modernity into his most recent collection.