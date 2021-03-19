Paris enters four-week lockdown

Paris: France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north as the country fears the third wave. Another 15 departments in the country will also be placed under the same measures from midnight on Friday.

These measures will not be as strict as the previous lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, with people allowed to exercise outdoors.

France has recorded more than 35,000 new infections within the past 24 hours.

France reported 35,000 new cases on Thursday and there were more COVID patients in intensive care in Paris than at the peak of the second wave.