Parineeti Chopra Starrer “The Girl on the Train” Out On Netflix

Mumbai: The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, released on Netflix today. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood film featuring Emily Blunt. The original was based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel of the same name. While this is Ribhu’s second outing with Netflix after Bard of Blood, it marks Parineeti’s digital debut. The psychological thriller also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Kirti Kulhari and others.

While Parineeti plays Mira Kapoor (the Hollywood version saw Emily Blunt playing Rachel) and Aditi plays Nusrat (the original had Haley Bennett as Megan). As per the original story, Mira suffers from amnesia and is an alcoholic.

Once feisty lawyer Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) is spiralling under the trauma of losing her child, a husband she had loved and a career that was blossoming… one high-risk case at a time. Well, it doesn’t help either that an unfortunate car accident leaves her with a rare form of amnesia and she eventually turns into a massive alcoholic. But, hope (read obsession) crawls back into her life in the form of a woman. While frequenting the Redbridge-to-Greenwich train route every day, Mira admires the beautiful home and life of who later comes to be known as Nusrat John (Aditi Rao Hydari). However, that solace is short-lived. Nusrat is found dead in a forest and Mira’s digital footprint places her at the crime scene.