Parineeti Chopra Finishes Shooting Of ‘Chamkila’

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra on Monday completed filming on Imtiaz Ali’s movie “Chamkila”, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh.

In the Punjab-set film, Dosanjh and Chopra play real-life singer couple Chamkila and Amarjot, who were killed, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the actor expressed gratitude towards the cast and crew of the film.

“Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this,” she wrote.