Parineeti Chopra arrives at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumours with Raghav Chadha

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for her rumoured romance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Rumours are rife that the Bollywood actress is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Amid the strong wedding buzz, Parineeti was spotted arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai on Sunday evening, adding fuel to the fire.

Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous as she was spotted by the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra’s residence last night. She wore a gorgeous black one-shoulder midi dress, which had flared sleeves. She teamed it with green and black handbag, and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. She posed for the paparazzi, and smiled for the pictures, before entering Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car.