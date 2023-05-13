Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Get Engaged In Delhi; First Pics Out

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have finally got engaged in a lavish ceremony at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. The two wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony.

Some political guests from Raghav Chadha’s side and celebrities from the entertainment industry also joined the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Sania Mirza were all seen at the grand engagement.

The ceremony began at 5 PM with the chanting of the Sukhmani Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib and was followed by the ‘ardas’ or the holy prayer. While Parineeti was dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, Raghav had chosen a minimalist achkan designed by fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Their engagement theme was pastel-coloured and both Raghav and Parineeti had worn outfits that compliment their theme.

Parineeti wore an ivory coloured floor length ethnic gown which Raghav Chadha complimented with his Achkan outfit of the same colour.

The couple exchanged rings at 8 PM after the Sukhmani Sahib path got over. This was followed by a lavish dinner which comprised multiple Indian dishes along with vegan options as well.

The duo sparked dating rumours started after they were spotted having lunch together in Mumbai in March. Reportedly, both of them studied together at the London School of Economics and have been long-time friends.

Their wedding date has not been officially announced, but it is expected to fall before the end of the year. Not much is known about Parineeti and Raghav’s love story; something all her fans are waiting to know of.