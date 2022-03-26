‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: PM Modi To Interact With Students, Their Parents And Teachers On April 1

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students, their parents and teachers in a programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ scheduled on April 1, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. He will talk about stress free exams.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Let’s talk stress free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April.”

