Pariksha Pe Charcha: Nearly 26K Students From Odisha To Participate Virtually On April 1

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on 1st April at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in hybrid mode. “Nearly 26000 students, 5000 teachers and 1200 Parents from Odisha will be connected in the programme virtually,” said Dr. Girish Chandra Dash, Deputy Director, PIB Bhubaneswar at a Press Conference in Bhubaneswar.

Briefing about the selection process of the participants in the creative writing competition, he said, “Students, teachers and parents were selected based on an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from 28th December 2021 to 3rd February, 2022 through MyGov platform.”

He said as per the records over 15.7 lakh participants were registered for the creative writing competition. “About 2050 participants have been selected through competitions on MyGov including 56 from Odisha. They will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book, written by the Prime Minister,” said Dr. Dash.

Earlier on Monday, addressing a Press Conference on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 from New Delhi, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan called to make PPC 2022 a public movement. The Minister also informed that Raj Bhawans of all the States and UTs will be connected virtually in the programme and the selected students will be awarded with the special kits by the state Governors.

Underlining the importance of initiatives like PPC in building the knowledge-based economy of 21st century, Shri Pradhan had said that PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with students.

Pradhan during his Press Conference in New Delhi also highlighted that Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by PM’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated fully.

Today, Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has also appreciated the enthusiasm of lakhs of people towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha. In a tweet, the PM said, “The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”

The PPC 2022 this time will be streamed, not only across India, but also in other countries reaching out to the Indian diaspora. The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan, radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.