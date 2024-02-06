‘Pari’ Rape And Murder Case: Accused Sentenced To 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment

Nayagarh: The accused in the ‘Pari’ rape and murder case has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special Children Court, Nayagarh on Tuesday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused, who is a minor.

Pari, a five-year-old daughter of rickshaw-puller Ashok Sahu and his wife Saudamini Sahu of Jadupur village in Nayagarh, had gone missing on July 14 2020, while playing outside. After ten days, her skeletal remains were found dumped in a gunny bag in the bushes behind her house.

The case grabbed the limelight after Pari’s parents attempted self-immolation in front of the state Assembly in Bhubaneswar on November 24.

In December 2020, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old arrested the main accused.

Based on the investigation, the Special Children Court, Nayagarh held him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.