Pari Murder Case: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On April 19

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court will hear the Nayagarh minor girl- Pari murder case on April 19. Pari’s mother had demanded a CBI inquiry on the matter.

Worthwhile to mention that five-year-old Pari was brutally murdered. Pari’s parents had tried to immolate themselves in front of the State Assembly as police did not take action against the perpetrator.

The State Government had ordered an SIT probe into the matter. A minor boy was arrested by the SIT team in this connection.

Pari’s parents had questioned the intention of the police after they arrested a minor boy and did not take the necessary measures for nabbing the real culprit.

The Supreme Court had asked the State Government to file its affidavit within four months on the matter.