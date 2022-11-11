Paresh Rawal Confirms Kartik Aaryan To Star In ‘Hera Pheri 3’

New Delhi: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3. The first Hera Pheri film was released in the year 2000 and was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was a huge hit and a sequel was made in the year 2006 but this time, it was directed by Neeraj Vora.

On Friday, a Twitter user asked the veteran actor, “@SirPareshRawal Sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??” To this, the 67-year-old actor wrote, “Yes it’s true.”

<>

</>

It is yet to be known if with Kartik Aaryan’s addition to the cast, Akshay Kumar will still be attached to the project.

Earlier in September, a Twitter exchange between Akshay and Suniel also led fans to believe that an announcement about the film was to be expected soon. In this exchange, the actors called each other by their character names from the film.