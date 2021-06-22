Parents With Most Children In Mizoram To Get Cash Reward Of Rs 1 Lakh

While India stands at number two all over the world in terms of population, Mizoram, a northeast state in the country has become the talk of the town for a new rule on population.

Mizoram Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte, who represents the Aizawl East-2 constituency, has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to any family with the highest number of children under his constituency.

“Mizoram’s population density of 52 persons per sq km is much below the national average of 382. The infertility rate and the declining growth rate of the Mizo population have been a serious concern for many years,” Robert Romawia Royte said.

According to the 2011 census, Mizoram has a population of 10.91 lakh and is the second least populous state in India.

The state covers an area of around 21,087 sq km, 91 per cent of which is thickly forested.