Mumbai: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, on Friday, September 6. Several pictures of their visit to the temple were shared on social media.

Deepika Padukone is expected to welcome her first child in the last week of September. Ahead of that, she was seen visiting the temple with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh. Dressed in traditional attire, both Deepika and Ranveer were photographed while entering the temple hand-in-hand.

Both side families were seen beaming in happiness. They also pose for the camera. Deepika Padukone opted for a beautiful green colour saree with full makeup while Ranveer Singh opted for a beige colour kurta and pajama. The couple walked hand in hand inside the temple. Earlier, it was reported that the two Bollywood stars reportedly visited a church in Mumbai to seek blessings. As reported by the popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai on Friday morning. While no photo of the couple from their visit has surfaced online as of now, it is said that they sought blessings for their child.

Here are the pictures:

Deepika, in a teal Benarasi saree, walked ahead of Ranveer, who was dressed in a beige kurta set.

Photo: Yogen Shah

Ranveer’s family (father Jagjit Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani) and Deepika’s family (father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone and sister, Anisha Padukone) were also present.