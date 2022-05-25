Parents showing interest in admitting their kids to govt schools: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash has said that parents are now showing interest in admitting their children to government schools.

The Minister said this at a workshop organised at the District Education Office through a virtual platform for training of school headmasters and teachers under 5T initiatives during his visit to Sundargarh district today.

“For the last two years, the Corona pandemic has disrupted classroom teaching for children,” Dash said adding that the teachers should be more careful while imparting lessons to students in classes.