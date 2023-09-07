Parents perform ‘last rites’ of daughter who married lover in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Aali: In a bizarre turn of events, a couple in Aali Nuabazar of Odisha’s Kendrapara district disowned their 20-year-old daughter and performed her ‘pind daan’ (last rites) after she married her lover going against their will.

As per reports, Dipanjali Mallick (20), daughter of Muna Mallick of Demal village under Aali police station, married her boyfriend Rajendra Mallick (23) in a temple on August 28.

Infuriated over their daughter defying their decision, the parents severed all ties with her and pronounced her ‘dead’. They even conducted the post-death rituals on the day of the wedding.

The girl’s father also displayed a banner in which he mentioned his daughter as dead. The family also invited acquaintances to participate in the rituals. The family members reportedly said that the girl’s actions had left them no choice but to sever all ties with her.

As per sources, Dipanjali and Rajendra fell in love with each other and were hopeful that the family members would agree and they would tie the nuptial knot. However, Dipanjali’s parents outrightly turned down the proposal and warned her of dire consequences if she went against their decision.

As Rajendra’s family was supportive, Dipanjali decided to elope and the couple tied the wedding knot in Laxmibaraha temple of Aali on last Tuesday. Rajendra’s family made all the arrangements and solemnized the wedding.

What came as a big surprise to the newly-wed couple as well as the people of the locality, the bride’s parents declared her dead and conducted her last rites just 200 meters away from the groom’s house. While some people were merrymaking in the marriage, a post-death ritual of the bride was underway in the same locality in the meanwhile.