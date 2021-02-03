Parent-Teacher Meeting To Be Held On Feb 13 For Upcoming Annual HSC Exam In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The statewide Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) is scheduled to be held on February 13 only for class 10th students in view of upcoming Annual HSC exam, 2021.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), in a letter to all DEOs, DCPs and BEOs, informed that it has been decided to conduct the State-wide Parent-Teacher Meeting on Feb 13th, for, where the parents of Class 10th students will attend the meeting.

According to the letter, the maximum duration of the meeting will be two hours and flexibility is also given to the concerned school authorities to decide the timing of the meeting in the scheduled date without hampering the instructional hours of the school.

The Head Masters (HMs) have been asked to intimate the parents about the meeting prior to seven days from the commencement of the meeting trough notice clearly indicating time and agenda of the meeting.

“The concerned HMs will arrange the meeting taking into account the number of participants and size of availability of space for meeting. If the number is more than 100, the school authority may arrange the meeting in two or more slots convenient to them. While conducting the meeting the COVID-19 protocols i.e wearing of mask, maintaining social distance and use of sanitizers should be followed strictly,” the letter read.

It has been planned to have a meeting in the schools to discuss 100 days academic plan, safety precautions on COVID-19 as per SOP on school reopening, socio-emotional well being of the students, update on Parikhya Darpana and School Safety & School Development Plan.