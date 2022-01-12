Paramount’s ‘To Catch A Thief’ Remake To Star Gal Gadot

New York: Eileen Jones is set to write the remake of the classic thriller To Catch a Thief for Paramount Pictures, with Gal Gadot attached to star. Gadot will also produce with her partner Jaron Varsano through their Pilot Wave Banner along with Neal Moritz, who will produce through his Original Film banner.

To Catch a Thief is one of the popular American romantic thriller movies that won various awards and accolades and was a huge hit among the fans.

The fans will also be thrilled to know that Gal Gadot will be producing the film with Jaron Varsano through their company Pilot Wave. The movie is being set up by Paramount while Fast and the Furious’s Neal Moritz will also be backing the project.

To Catch a Thief, featuring Cary Grant as John Robie, the 1955 movie follows the story of a retired cat burglar who wants to save his reputation by catching a goon targeting wealthy tourists of the French Riveria. Other popular cast members of the movie included actors namely Grace Kelly as Frances Stevens, Jessie Royce Landis as Jessie Stevens, Charles Vanel as Monsieur Bertani, John Williams as H. H. Hughson, Brigitte Auber as Danielle Foussard, Georgette Anys as Germaine, housekeeper, Jean Martinelli as Foussard, Danielle’s father and many others.