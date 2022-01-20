Paralympics Medallist Avani Lekhara Gets Custom Built XUV700 Gold Edition By Mahindra

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has presented a special custom-built XUV700 Gold Edition to Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, Avani Lekhara.

The special XUV700 comes with a custom-made front driver and passenger seats that offer easy access to people with disabilities.

Back in August 2021, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra had announced that the company will present Lekhara with a special SUV to commemorate her winning gold in the Women’s 10 metres AR Standing SH1 final.

It was the first-ever gold for India in Shooting Para sport, and Avani had also set a new Paralympic record of 249.6 metres.