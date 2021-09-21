Paralympic Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat Returns To Bargarh, Receives Grand Welcome

Bargarh: After winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat returned to his home in Bargarh District.

Amid the beats of ‘dhol’ and cheers, Pramod was given a hero’s welcome on his way to his village Attabira from Ghodabhaga area.

While locals thronged to have a glimpse of the “Golden-boy”, who was seated on a chariot and offered him flower bouquets along with well-wishes.

Following this, Bhagat pulled out his Paralympic gold medal and showed it to the crowd.

Expressing his emotions, Bhat said, he was glad to return home and enhance Odisha’s flight.

Beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain, Pramod won gold medal in badminton men’s singles SL3 in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics, 2020.

Coming from small village Attabira in Bargarh district of Odisha, contracted Polio at the age of Four, Pramod has five siblings, two brothers and three sisters. He lost both his parents few years back.

Earlier, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Deemed to be University in Odisha, that two of their stadiums will be renames after Pramod Bhagat and Dutee Chand. The Indoor Stadium at Campus 12 of KIIT university will be renamed ‘Pramod Bhagat Indoor Stadium’, whereas the synthetic athletics stadium on the campus will be named ‘Dutee Chand Stadium’.

Besides, he Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has recommended the names of shooter Manish Narwal, high jumper Sharad Kumar, shuttler Pramod Bhagat and javelin-thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.