Paralakhemundi Ex-MLA Bijoy Jena Dies

Gajapati: Former MLA of Paralakhemundi assembly constituency in Gajapati district, Bijoy Kumar Jena passed away at his residence in Gurandi.

Born on July 01, 1941, Jena had won the assembly elections as an independent candidate for two consecutive terms from 1977 to 1984. He was also active in the removal of illiteracy and eradication of untouchability.

Following his demise, several dignitaries and Politicians across party lines have expressed their condolences.