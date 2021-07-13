Paralakhemundi ACFO Death: Deceased’s Father Suspects Foul Play; Daughter-In-Law In Trouble

Bhubaneswar: While the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of Parlakhemundi Forest Division succumbed to his burn injuries today, the incident has raised several questions.

As per the latest development, the father of the deceased, who suspects foul play, accused his daughter-in-law of killing his son with someone else’s help.

He also questioned how only his son, Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra, was charred when both of them were present in the house.

Meanwhile, the uncle of the deceased also claimed that Saumya was being tortured by his wife.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause. On the other hand, his wife has refused to give any comments on the matter.

He sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his official residence in Gajapati.

He was initially admitted to Gajapati District Headquarters hospital (DHH), later was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.