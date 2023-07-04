Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Wife Bidyabharati Gets Temporary Relief As Orissa HC Stays NBW

Cuttack: In the much sensational Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra death case, wife Bidyabharati Panda facing Non-bailable Warrant (NBW) scored temporary reprieve from the Orissa High Court.

While staying the NBW, the High Court directed the police not to take any cohesive action and execute the NBW issued by the Paralakhemundi SDJM court against Bidyabharati. The court posted the matter for next hearing on July 27.

After the lower court issued the NBW against the ACF’s wife, police had visited her village and office several times to execute the warrant. Police have to return empty-handed twice from Kaptipada Gouda village in Mayurbhanj district.

Besides Bidyabharati, the paralakhemundi court has issued non-bailable warrant against former Paralakhemundi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Behera and cook Manmath Kumbha

In June, Bidyabharati and Sangram Behera had moved the Orissa High Court challenging the SDJM court’s order which asked them to appear before the court.

ACF Saumya Ranjan’s death had created a flutter in State two years ago as the young forest officer died in accidental fire on the night of July 11 in 2021. His family members didn’t accept the matter as a case of accidental death. They pointed finger at his wife Bidyabharati, DFO Sangram Behera, cook Manmath.

The parents of the officer had demanded investigation into the case from murder and criminal conspiracy aspect. After much hue and cry, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

After a thorough inquiry, the probe agency had also given clean chit to the accused in its charge-sheet, stating Soumya’s death occurred due to an accidental fire.