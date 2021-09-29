Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Polygraph Test Report Submitted Before Odisha Crime Branch

Bhubaneswar: A polygraph test (lie detection) conducted on Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s wife Bidya Bharati, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and cook was submitted before the Odisha Crime Branch today.

Though details of the report is yet to be disclosed, sources said the Odisha Crime Branch will now examine the reports and their earlier recorded statements, and accordingly action will be taken.

Intensifying its probe into the death case of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Odisha Crime Branch carried out lie-detection tests of Bidya Bharati, Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kambha at the State Forensic Science Lab (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar.

On the night of July 12, Soumya was rescued from his official residence at Paralakhemundi with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed a day later at a private hospital in Cuttack.

The late ACF’s family has accused the DFO and Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati of involvement in his death.