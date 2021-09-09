Paralakhemundi ACF death: Khaira Nagarika Manch observes bandh; demands justice

Balasore: While the sensational death case of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra continues to be probed, Khaira Nagarika Manch observed 6-hour bandh in Khaira, Balasore, demanding justice to family of deceased ACF.

Reportedly, the forum members express dissatisfaction citing no headway in probe & prolonged delay in identification of culprit.

Notably, the case also rocked the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan was found with around 90 percent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi on the night of July 11, 2021. Later, he succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

Though the post-mortem report of the deceased ACF later pointed that the young OFS officer had died of burn injuries, his family members disputed the claims alleging foul play in the death of Soumya Ranjan.