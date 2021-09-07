Paralakhemundi ACF Death Issue Rocks Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The sensational death case of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra has rocked the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

The issue was raised by Paralakhemundi MLA K Narayan Rao accusing the state government of shielding alleged prime accused DFO Sangram Keshari Behera.

During zero hour, MLA Rao said, “The ACF’s father Abhiram had named the DFO, ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati, and cook while lodging an FIR in this connection. While Paralakhemundi police investigated the incident for over a month, the Crime Branch took over and probing it for the last three weeks. But both are still clueless about the incident.”

“While Bidya Bharati was grilled at her own house, the DFO was questioned at Paralakhemundi police guest house. Why the police and the investing agency did not interrogate the three accused at the police station,” Rao stated.

“Red sandalwood is allegedly being smuggled to Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Isn’t the DFO aware of this? Why he hasn’t been transferred yet. The entire episode proves that the state Government is protecting the DFO,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan was found with around 90 percent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi on the night of July 11, 2021. Later, he succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

Though the post-mortem report of the deceased ACF later pointed that the young OFS officer had died of burn injuries, his family members disputed the claims alleging foul play in the death of Soumya Ranjan.