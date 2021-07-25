Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Wife Bidyabharati’s Hostel Room In Bolangir LITC Sealed

Bolangir: Police have sealed the hostel room at Livestock Inspectors’ Training Centre (LITC) in Bolangir where Bidyabharati, the wife of the deceased Paralakhemundi ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra, had allegedly thrown a bachelor party.

A five-member team of Paralakhemundi police today morning reached the LITC hostel and launched a probe into the alleged bachelor party incident and other aspects at the LITC where Bidyabharati was studying earlier.

Reportedly, the cops have sealed room no 1 of the Ladies’ hostel and the director and other staff of the institute about the alleged bachelor party by Bidyabharati in April.

However, Director of LITC Hemant Kumar Pradhan have refuted the allegations of any bachelorette party and said that it was rather a marriage party.

On the other hand, family of the deceased ACF has demanded the arrest of Soumya’s wife Bidyabharati. Soumya’s brother alleged that her parents were aware of the conspiracy.

On July 12 night, the ACF was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi under mysterious circumstances with 90 per cent burns and succumbed a day later.