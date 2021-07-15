Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Case Registered Against Deceased’s Wife, DFO, Cook

Bhubaneswar: The Paralakhemundi police have registered a case of murder against three persons regarding the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

A case has been registered against deceased Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, DFO Sangram Behera and the cook under IPC Sections 302 and 120 (b).

Earlier, the father of the deceased officer had alleged that his daughter-in-law Bidya Bharati had killed Soumya to death with the help of the DFO. He had also lodged a complaint with police over e-mail.

On the other hand, both Bidya Bharati and the DFO had refuted the allegations levelled against them.

Soumya’s elder brother Ranjan Mohapatra on Wednesday had directly accused Bidya Bharati of being a conspirator in the incident. Ranjan had alleged that Bidya Bharati had hatched a conspiracy with the help of the DFO and other officials to eliminate Soumya.

On Sunday night, ACF Soumya Ranjan had sustained serious burn injuries while his wife was at home. He was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur with 90 percent burns. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Tuesday.