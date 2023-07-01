Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: NBW Issued Against 3 Accused

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development in the death case of former Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) in Paralakhemundi in Odisha has issued Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the deceased’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, former Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangarm Behera and the latter’s cook Manmath Kumbha.

The SDJM court issued the NBW against the three accused after they failed to depose in connection with the case despite repeated reminders.

In June, Bidyabharati and Behera had moved the Orissa High Court challenging SDJM court’s order asking the duo along with cook Manmath Kumbha to appear before the court.

Bidyabharati and Behera had made the Odisha government and Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s father Abhiram respondents to their petitions, sources informed.

Besides, the court has also quashed the plea to dismiss the case against them, sources informed.